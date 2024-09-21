Singer Kenishaa Francis reacts to comment asking about Jayam Ravi amidst buzz of their secret relationship

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi’s divorce news caught the internet in a whirlwind as the duo recently ended their 15-year-old marriage. Amid it all, another report which grabbed attention cited the actor’s alleged secret relationship with a Goan singer named Kenishaa Francis. Now, the singer has finally broken her silence on the matter and expressed her reaction to the news.

Right after reports of Kenishaa and Jayam’s secret relationship went afire, several netizens took to the comment section of the singer’s Instagram post and penned mocking messages on the matter. The singer finally responded to one of those comments, which read, ‘Is Jayam Ravi safe with you?’

Replying to it, Kenishaa said, “Are you safe with your parents? Are you safe with yourself and all your insecurities? Are you safe with all the friends you have currently around you? Are you a safe person to others in the first place? I wish you peace and love.”

Well, reports about Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa Francis' alleged relationship surfaced when a Tamil magazine named Nakheeran claimed that the two had been secretly dating one another, thereby hinting at a possible reason behind the actor's divorce from his wife. The report revealed that Jayam had previously been fined by Goa police along with Kenishaa for overspeeding, which happened when the two went for a ride in his car.

Advertisement

When the alert for this case went to Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti, she was shocked and the couple apparently ended up having a lot of arguments on the matter.

Furthermore, Nakheeran also revealed that Jayam missed his 14th wedding anniversary with Aarti and instead spent the day in Goa with Kenishaa, where they jointly purchased a bungalow.

Some other reports by Mathrubhumi stated that Jayam met Kenishaa during one of his trips to Goa. The PS-I actor apparently fell in love with Kenishaa's voice and the duo hit it off instantly.

For the unversed, Kenishaa Francis, a Bangalore-based music artist, has made her name popular in Goa, as she has been an independent vocalist in various retros and pubs in the coastal city. Other than her music gigs, she has also worked in several music videos and films, such as collaborating with Tamil actor Jiiva for a music album.

ALSO READ: ‘50 Years of unmatchable dominance’: Manju Warrier pays tribute to co-star Rajinikanth at Vettaiyan prevue event