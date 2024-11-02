Joju George REACTS after vlogger accuses him of threatening for criticizing his film Pani: 'I will vent...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault.

Actor and filmmaker Joju George, whose last film Pani was released on October 24 this year, has allegedly threatened a vlogger who criticized his movie. As per a report in Onmanorama, the influencer Adarsh said that Joju called him and threatened him for posting negative reviews about a rape scene in his directorial debut, Pani.

Sharing the voice clip on his Facebook page, Adarsh said that he had posted a review about a rape scene in the movie directed by Joju George. Following this, the actor threatened the person in question over the phone and asked him if he had the guts to face the actor directly. Besides, Adarsh also said that Joju might have come across people who are scared of him, but he is not like them. Adarsh further stated that he shared the video so that the actor would not repeat his actions.

However, the controversy was further amplified when Joju George also reacted to the whole incident and shared his point of view through a Facebook live session. As per another report in Onmanorama, the actor and director confirmed that it was his voice in the recording.

He said, “There is a lot of hard work behind making the film a success. I am not against freedom of speech. Reviewers have the right to share their opinions about the film. There has also been a lot of degrading, but I never called anyone else.”

The actor-filmmaker added, “However, in this particular case, I noticed that the reviewer had shared the spoiler of the film and also shared the same review across various platforms in deliberate attempts to degrade my movie.”

Further, during the same interaction, George said that Adarsh was spreading negative reviews about Pani in other groups as well and asking people not to watch the movie. Moreover, George said that the film is a result of his hard work, and he has all the documents to go legally against the influencer. “When something like this happens, I will vent my anger,” George added.

Coming back to Pani, released on October 24, the film opened to positive responses. The Malayalam action thriller features Joju George as Giri, a local kingpin. Apart from him, Pani features Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, Chandini Sreedharan, and others.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is facing any kind of sexual abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal likely to return as President of AMMA after mass resignation? Suresh Gopi responds amid buzz of new members being elected