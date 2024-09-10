Meet actor who started as junior artist, worked as assistant director, and will now be sharing screen with Kamal Haasan, Suriya

He is not just an actor, but he is also a producer and a playback singer. However, he has had his fair share of struggles and did not gain fame overnight. He began his career in showbiz as a junior artist and even worked as an assistant director in many films. He gained widespread acclaim for his performances in films like Joseph, which was released in 2018. Yes, you guessed it right- he is none other than Joju George.

A look into Joju George's early life

Joju George's real name is Joseph George and he hails from Kerala. He completed his schooling in Kuzhur and graduated from Irinjalakuda. He began his career in the film industry as a junior artist back in 1995 with the film titled Mazhavilkoodaram. Following this, he worked as an assistant director and began to feature in supporting roles in various Malayalam films throughout the late 2000s.

However, by 2010, he began to receive more prominent supporting roles in films like Action Hero Biju, Take Off, Trivandrum Lodge and more. In 2015, Joju George ventured into film production and backed films like Charlie, which eventually won several Kerala State Film Awards. He also launched his production company named Appu Pathu Pappu Productions.

In personal life, the actor tied the knot with Abba in 2008. Together, they have three children, two sons and a daughter.

Joju George's breakthrough role

Joju George's breakthrough role came in 2018 with the film Joseph. The movie was directed by M. Padmakumar. In this film, he portrayed the role of a retired police officer who gets embroiled in a personal investigation while struggling with his own inner demons. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning Joju widespread acclaim for his performance. For his role in Joseph, the actor also received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

Joju George's upcoming films

Joju George has been cast in pivotal roles in two of the most highly anticipated films - Thug Life and Suriya 44.

In Suriya 44, Joju George will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. While details about this film is still under wraps, it has been speculated that the film might be a gangster drama.

On the other, Joju George will play a prominent role in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film marks his reunion with Kamal Haasan after almost 36 years. Thug Life will also feature Trisha and Simbu in pivotal roles.

