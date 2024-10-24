Pani Twitter Review: Here are 9 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Joju George's action thriller in theaters

Joju George-starrer Malayalam action thriller movie Pani has finally reached the big screens on October 24, 2024. The film, which marks the actor’s directorial debut, has managed to rake in some reactions from the audience as well.

Moviegoers took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their views on the movie. One user posted, “Nothing comes interesting with this overused cliche story.” Continuing the same reaction, another user wrote, “It's a poorly written revenge drama which tests our patience throughout. Weak direction & Amateurish performances.”

Netizens expressed similar feelings about most parts of the film; some users have credited Joju George for his acting but have criticized his directorial skills. With a lot of people having such general reactions to the film, it seems that the movie has failed to impress the audience.

Check out reactions by netizens to Joju George’s Pani:

The movie Pani features the story of a married couple who leads a peaceful life. However, things start to take a turn when their lives are disrupted by two young men with criminal backgrounds. How the couple faces the trails that arrive in front of them sets up the rest of the film.

Aside from Joju, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Junaiz V. P., Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and many more in key roles. The movie’s music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Sam CS crafting the background score. Before the release of the movie, filmmakers like Karthik Subbaraj and Anurag Kashyap expressed much love for the movie.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Joju George has recently wrapped up his movie in Tamil as well. One of them is the Kamal Haasan starrer film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, which is touted to be an action flick, also has Silambarasan TR in the lead role.

Moreover, Joju George is also set to appear in the Suriya starrer movie Suriya 44. The film directed by Karthik Subbaraj is said to be a romantic film that also rides highly on action.

ALSO READ: OFFICIAL: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 pre-poned to December 5; makers say ‘Pushpa Raj's Rule will begin a day earlier’