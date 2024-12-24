Jr NTR and Ram Charan send fans into frenzy as they pose at Game Changer event in Dallas, US; photo goes viral

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s on-screen brotherhood in SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been lauded immensely by the fans. In fact, their camaraderie in real life, behind the scenes, has also been cemented as the epitome of true friendship. The duo recently met up during an event in Dallas, US, for RC’s film Game Changer, and their frame together has gone viral in no time.

Well, the viral picture was shared by none other than music composer S Thaman, who joined Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the photo together. It seemed the Devara star joined the film team for the event.

Check out the picture here:

S Thaman captioned the post as, “#Dhop MOMENT@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan WHAT FUNNNNNNNNN !! It’s all BROTHER LOVE .”

It was back in September 2024, prior to the release of Jr NTR’s film Devara, that Ram Charan dropped a post wishing his RRR co-star for the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RC wrote, “Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow.”

Take a look at the post here:

Coming back to RC, Game Changer co-starring Kiara Advani marks his solo release after almost four years. The Shankar directorial has already raised high hopes among his fans, who expect nothing less than an on-screen spectacle from the actor’s brilliant performance.

Speaking at the pre-release event for the film in Dallas, Ram highlighted, “It's been 4 years since I got a solo film. RRR, of course, I did it with my brother Tarak. Now with Game Changer, we have worked really hard for like three and a half years.” The actor further added, “It is a film with Shankar Garu’s style; it will be a wonderful Sankranti for all of us and wouldn’t disappoint you.”

Besides this, Ram Charan also has Buchi Babu Sana directorial RC16 in the queue next. On the other hand, Jr NTR is preparing for his Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, followed by another promising project with filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

