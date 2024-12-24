Identity Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai hunt culprit based on flashy memories and sketches

After the smashing success of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Tovino Thomas is all set to be back on the silver screen with the much-anticipated action thriller Identity. An Akhil Paul and Anas Khan directorial, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie is finally out, and it promises a tale wrapped in suspense and everything challenging.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tovino Thomas dropped the link for the trailer of Identity. The video begins with a reference to an elusive culprit, who is to be found out based on flashy memories of the different characters, while Tovino is tasked with joining the dots of these clues to prepare the sketch of the culprit.

Check out Identity’s trailer here:

Besides Tovino, it is Trisha Krishnan’s brilliant performance that shines right through, expressing emotions of fear, mystery and suspense above all. Vinay Rai too assures a promising role in the action flick.

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi also makes a spectacular appearance in the trailer, leaving anticipation amongst audiences for the kind of mysterious yet gripping role she would be playing.

Other than that, the presence of high-octane sequences, including car crash and chase sequences, in-flight action scenes, fire clips and the somber background score simply add to the whole thrilling experience above all.

For the untold, the film is eyeing a theatrical release on January 2, 2025. It is bankrolled under Sree Gokulam Movies, while the music is handled by Jakes Bejoy.

Identity also marks the reunion of the actors Trisha and Tovino once more on-screen, after their last release titled Forensic in 2020.

Their chemistry in the previous project had been applauded immensely, raising hopes that once more their pairing would shine bright on screen.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas also has the film L2: Empuraan slated as one of his upcoming projects.

