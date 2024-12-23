WATCH: Kiara Advani drops glimpse of her first rehearsal for Game Changer’s fourth single Dhop, tags Ram Charan as ‘best dancer’

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's much-anticipated film Game Changer has already created a buzz among audiences. Eyeing a January 2025 release, the movie is expected to kick off the new year with a bang. Recently, one of its dance numbers, titled Dhop, was unveiled, showcasing a unique robotic-meets-hip-hop-inspired choreography. Now, Kiara Advani has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of her practice sessions, which screamed perfection.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video from her first rehearsal session for the song Dhop, choreographed by Jani Master. In the clip, the actress can be seen nailing her steps alongside two of her trainers.

Take a look at Kiara’s video here:

Alongside the video, the actress penned a heartfelt note in the caption, expressing gratitude to everyone associated with the film. She lauded the choreographer for introducing unique steps, blending dubstep, classical, robotic, and hip-hop styles—something completely new to her. Kiara revealed that filming the song spanned 13 days on a set that resembled Disneyland.

Furthermore, she praised her co-star Ram Charan, admitting how challenging it was to match his steps. Kiara considers him one of the best dancers in the industry.

An excerpt from her note read, “I remember seeing @alwaysjani master’s choreography and thinking, How are we going to do this? But that’s the beauty of our job—always learning something new. A new style of dance, whether it’s dubstep, classical, robotic, or hip-hop (you can answer that in the comments below), is always fun! Matching steps with the extremely talented and one of the best dancers I know, RC!! @alwaysramcharan. And with @musicthamann giving us these unique beats, we were all hooked.”

For the unversed, Dhop marks the fourth single from Game Changer, a peppy dance number featuring Ram Charan and Kiara in vibrant outfits. The song has captured the audience’s attention for multiple reasons.

Check out the video here:

Apart from Dhop, the other released tracks from Shankar’s directorial include Jaragandi, Naanaa Hyraanaa, and Raa Macha Macha. The film is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

