Jr NTR comments on South cinema being chaotic and unprepared, shares experience of Bollywood debut in War 2

Jr NTR is massively preparing for the release of his next film, Devara: Part 1. This marks his first solo release on a pan-India basis after six years. The movie would hit theaters on September 27, 2024. Ahead of it, the actor made some candid confessions about what working looks like in the South film industry. He also spoke about the difference in scenario he witnessed after shooting for his Bollywood debut, War 2.

During a cross-promotional event of Devara and Alia Bhatt’s film Jigra, Jr NTR opened up the work culture in the South film industry. While conversing with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, the RRR actor claimed that South films are chaotically made. Explaining further, the actor revealed that while everybody delivers their best performance individually, they cease to follow a specific plan of action broadly.

Jr NTR said, “Too much prep doesn't give you the chance to explore yourself. South Indian films (sets) have always been chaotically organized. Like, if the prints have to come tomorrow, the team will still ask for one extra hour because they want to make some changes in the edit. The clock is ticking; the prints have to be delivered, but you are still working on the film."

He went on to assert that makers and the crew in South films often tend to miss out on actually preparing for an extensive day of shooting and rather spend it chilling. As a result, it is only under chaotic circumstances that they perform well as actors.

Moving further in the interview, Jr NTR also shared his experience of working in his first Bollywood film, War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Shedding light on the Ayan Mukerji directorial, he recalled mentioning to the filmmaker about his work being completely based on his instincts and nothing else.

Tarak shared, “When I was shooting for War 2, Ayan did not know what was going to come. Because he was trying to bring it out from me, that's how this was going to come out. I told him, 'Ayan, I am very instinctive; kuch na kuch aa jayega (something will come).' Now, he is not used to doing this at all; he loves prep, and I am completely the opposite. And then Adi Sir was there in between, who said, 'It's ok, it's ok, I get it'.”

