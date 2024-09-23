Jr NTR jets off to Los Angeles in style to attend global premiere of Devara: Part 1 at Beyond Fest 2024; WATCH

Jr NTR was recently snapped at the airport as he jetted off to Los Angeles to attend the Beyond Fest 2024. At the festival, Devara: Part 1 will be screened alongside other international movies. This year, Devara is the only Indian film that is getting a global premiere at the festival.

Nonetheless, Devara star Jr NTR left for LA early in the morning today amid heavy security. Several videos of his airport arrival are going viral on social media. In the videos, the actor sported a casual and comfortable look for his journey.

Check out his video below:

Talking about Beyond Fest, it is a popular film festival that showcases critically acclaimed movies. Before Devara, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR was screened at the festival. As per Beyond Fest's official page, around 82 features will be screened at four theaters this year. Alongside Devara, films like Salem's Lot, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, The Apprentice and Shin Godzilla: ORTHOchromatic, among others.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR left for LA a day after chaos ensued in Hyderabad over the cancellation of Devara pre-release event. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the makers of the film had to cancel the event. Following that, the crowd went berserk as they began vandalize the area out of anger.

Soon after, Devara makers issued a statement and apologized for cancelling the event last minute. They stated that it was not favorable for them to host an outdoor event amid heavy rains in the area of the past few weeks.

Advertisement

Devara makers stated, "We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since it’s the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years."

Check out their full statement below:

Meanwhile, Devara starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Prakash Raj among others will hit the big screens on September 27.



ALSO READ: 'Barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd': Makers of Jr NTR's Devara issue statement on canceling pre-release event in Hyderabad