‘When I saw his performance, I went to Omkara…’: Jr NTR upon watching Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira in Devara

Jr NTR is all set to wreak havoc in theaters this week as his much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 is releasing on September 27, 2024. Talking about his film in a chat with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar called “Devara Ka Jigra,” the actor was in complete awe of Saif Ali Khan’s performance in his movie.

Recalling the moment he watched the film, Jr NTR said, “Saif’s character is…I don’t know I was so excited seeing him while watching the movie. I just remember that immediately when I saw the film and when I saw his performance, I went back to Omkara. He gives you that vibe and he was outstanding in that movie. I don’t remember when I actually saw him that fabulous.”

Moreover, the actor further went on to address how the film got so large in its writing phase due to so many interesting characters being part of the movie. The actor further went on to reveal that they have only shot a bit of the second part of the film as of now.

Check out an excerpt from Devara Ka Jigra interview here:

For those uninitiated, Omkara is a 2006 crime drama movie in Bollywood that was co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film was an adaptation of the William Shakespeare tragedy Othello, featuring an ensemble cast of actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and more in key roles.

Advertisement

The movie set in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut portrays Saif as the character Ishwar 'Langda' Tyagi who was the adapted version of the original play’s character Iago, the main antagonist. The film was also the second installment of Bhardwaj's trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations, which began with Maqbool in 2003 and concluded in 2014 with Shahid Kapoor’s Haider.

Coming to the upcoming film Devara: Part 1, the Koratala Siva directorial features an epic action saga that is set against the backdrop of a coastal area and the travesties of the sea. With Jr NTR playing a dual role as both father and son, the movie takes upon the themes of fear and betrayal. Other than Jr NTR and Saif, the film also has Janhvi Kapoor making her Telugu debut, playing the leading lady.

ALSO READ: What is Prabhas' net worth in 2024? A look at Kalki 2898 AD actor's luxury lifestyle, house, car collection and more