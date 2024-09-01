Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty seek blessings at Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple with family, see PICS

Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty recently visited the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Temple in Udupi district along with their family members. The two actors were spotted offering their prayers at the temple, and several photos of their visit are going viral on social media. What caught the attention of netizens was their matching traditional attire at the temple.

Both Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty opted to wear veshti for their temple visit. In the viral photo, they can be seen holding offerings of coconuts, flowers, and fruits at the temple premises in broad daylight.

Yesterday, Jr NTR took to his social media handle to share with his fans what he gifted his mother, Shalini, ahead of her birthday (September 2). The actor traveled to Kundapura, his mother's hometown in Karnataka, with her. During his surprise visit, Jr NTR bumped into director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishab Shetty.

He took to his X handle and wrote, "My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her."

The RRR star further added, "Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @shetty_rishab, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special."

Later, Rishab Shetty also took to his Instagram handle to share photos with Jr NTR and his family. The Kantara actor shared photos from their temple visit and captioned the post, "In the abode of Sri Krishna..."

On the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 starring Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel will start working on his films Salaar Part 2, his project with Jr NTR, and KGF 3 starring Yash.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has starting prepping for the prequel of Kantara titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

