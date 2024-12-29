Jr NTR takes a fun carnival ride, enjoys games with his sons and wife Pranathi at Hyde Park in London; VIRAL videos

As 2024 comes to an end, Jr NTR has chosen to spend quality time with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their kids, Bhargav Ram and Abhay Ram. Recently, several videos of the actor from London's Hyde Park went viral on social media. In the clips, Jr NTR can be seen enjoying carnival rides with his family at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

He can also be seen waiting in queues for rides and having a blast with his sons while playing games. Meanwhile, Jr NTR's wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, appears cheerful as she watches her family spending quality time together after the actor's busy schedule. They are also seen shopping and buying toys at the carnival.

All of them are dressed in cozy jackets and coats to stay warm in London's winter. Despite trying to maintain a low profile at the carnival, several fans spotted the actor enjoying his holiday with family and shared his videos across social media platforms.

Take a look at the photos and videos below:

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film War 2. In the movie, he will star alongside Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Jr NTR has finalized a project with director Nelson. The filmmaker is said to have narrated a few story ideas to the actor. One of these ideas will be finalized soon. Two leading production companies are reportedly in the race to produce the project. An official announcement is expected shortly.

Advertisement

Earlier, Jr NTR had expressed his wish to work in Tamil cinema during promotions in Chennai. He had also appealed to director Vetrimaaran to collaborate on a film. It now seems that Jr NTR is set to work with Tamil director Nelson. Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1. The film featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead was directed by Koratala Siva.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR rocks the denim-on-denim look at Mumbai airport as he arrives for War 2 shoot