WATCH: Jr NTR rocks the denim-on-denim look at Mumbai airport as he arrives for War 2 shoot

Jr NTR was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as he arrived for the shooting of his upcoming film War 2. The actor looked effortlessly stylish in a denim shirt paired with jeans and sunglasses. Jr NTR kept his shirt untucked for a casual look and waved to the paparazzi as they greeted him.

Jr NTR appeared to be in a hurry as he made his way to the parking area while conversing with his team. Several videos of his airport arrival are now going viral on social media. Meanwhile, the Devara actor flew out of Hyderabad early in the morning to join the War 2 sets in Mumbai.

While major portions of War 2 have been shot, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Jr NTR will join the sets of the film with Hrithik Roshan to film the climax scene in November.

"The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location," a source close to the development revealed.

The source further shared that the climax scene will be shot for over 20 days. Jr NTR has been undergoing intense training for his role in the film.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently on cloud nine since the success of his film Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also featured Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles. After a successful theatrical run, Devara is all set to release on Netflix.

Those who haven't watched the film can stream it on the OTT platform from November 8. For the unversed, Jr NTR played a dual role in Devara. He portrayed the character of both father and his son on-screen. His performance was well-received by viewers across the globe.

