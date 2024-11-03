Jr NTR twins in white with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his sons as actor arrives at brother-in-law Narne Nithiin's engagement ceremony; WATCH

Jr NTR graced the engagement ceremony of his brother-in-law and actor Narne Nithiin with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi in Hyderabad today, November 3. The Devara star twinned in white with his family, including sons Abhay and Bhargav. The event was also attended by actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

Several photos and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. In the clips, Jr NTR can be seen looking dapper as he arrives with his family at the event. He further poses alongside the newly engaged couple, Narne Nithiin and Shivani Talluri, with his wife Pranathi and sons.

In one of the viral photos, Jr NTR can also be seen handing over the engagement rings to the couple with utmost joy. The RRR actor also meets with his family members who are present at the ceremony.

According to Gulte, Shivani is the daughter of Venkata Krishna Prasad and Swarupa. They are a relative of the Daggubati family.

Take a look at the photos and videos below:

For the unversed, Narne Nithiin rose to fame for his role in the 2024 film Aay, which featured Nayan Sarika alongside him. The movie was about a man who returns home during the COVID-19 lockdown and reconnects with his childhood friends. Not only that, but he also meets Pallavi and falls for her. However, due to different beliefs, she keeps her distance from Karthik. The film further showcases several ups and downs in their relationship, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is currently basking in the success of his film Devara, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film War 2, which will feature Hrithik Roshan as the main lead.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two actors will start shooting the climax scene in November. A source revealed, "The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars—Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location." The scene will reportedly be shot with the two stars for over 20 days.

