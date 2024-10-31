Diwali 2024: South stars Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR extend warm wishes to fans on auspicious occasion

Diwali is finally here and people across the globe are celebrating this festive occasion with utmost zeal. While some are reconnecting with their families, others are marking new beginnings with their loved ones. To add to their celebrations, South stars including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan and others extended warm greetings.

Allu Arjun took to his X handle to wish everyone on the festive occasion and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and your family. May this festival of lights bring in new light into your lives."

On the other hand, Jr NTR penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Diwali to you and your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Kamal Haasan also extended his wishes to fans and wrote in Tamil which loosely translated to, "Diwali is a day celebrated by the whole of India. I wish you a lot of enthusiasm in everyone's heart on this day of light as happiness is everywhere in the house."

Take a look at their posts below:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu dropped a festive message on his Instagram handle with a picture that read, "Happy Diwali."

Veteran actor Mohan Babu also spread festive cheer on this auspicious occasion and wrote on his X handle, "Wishing you and your family members a very happy Diwali this festival."

Take a look at their posts below:

Renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wished success to the films released on Diwali and also greeted his fans. He wrote on X, "A Very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring Happiness, Health and Fortune to one and all ."

Actor Raghava Lawrence shared a picture of himself in an ethnic attire and penned, "Happy Diwali everyone. May this year be filled with happiness, light and good health.'

Take a look at their posts below:

Meanwhile, several movies including Lucky Baskhar, KA, Bloody Beggar, Bagheera, Amaran and Brother have been released in theaters as a Diwali treat for fans.

On this joyous occasion, Pinkvilla wishes everyone a Happy Diwali.

