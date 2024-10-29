Devara Final Worldwide Box Office Collection: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer is at the end of its TRIUMPHANT run; Targets a Rs 408 crore finish

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR in dual roles along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has almost ended its theatrical run. The movie is currently taking its last few breaths before leaving the screens. The film is expected to wind up its global theatrical run by grossing Rs 408 crore.

Devara Grosses Rs 329 Crore In India; Set To End Its Global Run At Rs 408 Crore

The Koratala Siva-directed sea action drama grossed Rs 329.25 crore in the domestic markets, while the international territories contributed Rs 74.58 crore. The total cume of Devara Part 1 currently stands at Rs 403.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

It is expected to draw more audience in the Telugu states and wind up its theatrical run at Rs 408 crore. The makers have made a share of Rs 169.73 from the Indian markets only.

Devara Best Performed In Telugu States; Emerged A Super-Hit Globally

Bankrolled by NTR Arts, the mass action-drama performed best in the Telugu states, where it grossed over Rs 215.81 crore, which is 53% of its total box office collection globally. The makers received a share of Rs 120.63 crore from the APTS belt. The movie raked over Rs 66.72 crore gross in the North belt with its Hindi version. The original version fetched around Rs 4.32 crore in North India.

The movie did well in Karnataka, grossing around Rs 31.27 crore, but the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer couldn't make it big in Tamil Nadu and Kerala belts, where it minted Rs 9 crore and Rs 2.13 crore, respectively.

Though the movie opened to mixed word-of-mouth, it still showed good legs in its theatrical run and emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office. The makers can now confidently work on the officially-announced second installment.

The Breakdown for the Global Box Office Collections of Devara Part 1 Are As Under:

Territory Gross Collections APTS (Andhra states) Rs 215.81 crore Karnataka Rs 31.27 crore Tamil Nadu and Kerala Rs 11.13 crore North India Belt Rs 71.04 crore India Rs 329.25 crore Overseas Rs 74.58 crore (USD 8.96M) Worldwide Rs 403.83 crore

Watch Devara Part 1 Trailer

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at select theatres, across the world. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

