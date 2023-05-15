Jyothika returns to Hindi cinema after 25 years with Ajay Devgn and Madhavan's supernatural thriller

Jyothika is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The actress is all to make a grand comeback to Hindi cinema as she has joined Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller. The makers of the film announced that Jyothika will be playing a key role. This will mark her return to Bollywood after 25 years ago.

The makers took to Twitter and made the exciting announcement of Jyothika joining Madhavan and Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bhal's directorial. Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years and will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay for the very first time. This yet-to-be-titled film also stars R Madhavan, with whom she has shared screen space before in films like Dumm Dumm Dumm and Priyamaana Thozhi. In fact, their on-screen chemistry was hugely loved by the audiences.

Although, the makers welcomed her on board, it's not known whether she is paired up with Ajay or Madhavan. The actress' role has been kept under wraps.

Jyothika joins Rajkummar Rao's Sri

This Vikas Bahl's directorial is her second movie post return to Hindi cinema as she is also part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. On January 29, Jyothika took to Instagram and revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood comeback film, Sri. She wrote, "Wrapped up my portions for “SRI”with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywoodâ€¦ learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is...GROWTH."

Sri is a biopic based on visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Upcoming films

Jyothika will next be seen on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is touted to be a family drama. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11, 2023.



