KA, Bloody Beggar, Brother Day 3 India Box Office Collections: Kiran Abbavaram starrer shows super-hit trend; Kavin's black comedy and Jayam Ravi's star vehicle hold steady

The biggest festival of the year, Diwali 2024, has left fans spoiled for choice with several remarkable films being screened in theaters. Among others, Tollywood has three promising releases—Brother, Bloody Beggar, and KA—this holiday season. While all these films have been generating immense buzz on the internet, let’s take a look at their third-day box office performance.

It’s worth noting that Brother, Bloody Beggar, and KA aren't the only top choices for moviegoers this season. These films are facing stiff competition from other big releases, such as Amaran in Tamil Nadu, and major Bollywood films like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which are attracting a large portion of the audience.

KA shows a super hit trend

Kiran Abbavaram’s KA is off to a fantastic start, raking in Rs. 3 crores on its third day, indicating a strong hit. This success can be attributed to the positive buzz generated from the premieres, which also boosted advance bookings right from day one. The impressive gross for KA on its third day is Rs. 3 crores.

The Day 3 India Gross Box Office Collections Of KA Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 3.75 crore Friday Rs 2.9 crore Saturday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 9.65 crore

Bloody Beggar shows decent trend

Despite being a small film, Bloody Beggar has great potential, which it has been showing from day 1. It has been lagging behind Amaran and Brother, yet has decent occupancies. The third-day gross collection of Bloody Beggar stands at a decent Rs. 2 crores.

The Day 3 India Gross Box Office Collections Of Bloody Beggar Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 2.25 crore Friday Rs 1.8 crore Saturday Rs 2 crore Total Rs. 6.05 crore

Brother also shows a promising trend

Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan's family entertainer, Brother has also incurred a reasonable Rs. 2.35cr gross collection on its third day. The movie is the second most preferred movie among Tamil releases, only behind Amaran.

The Day 3 India Gross Box Office Collections Of Brother Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 2.75 crore Friday Rs 2.05 crore Saturday Rs 2.35 crore Total Rs. 7.15 crore

Going by the overall trends of the three films, it is clear KA is emerging as the super hit film from the Tamil market, despite locking horns with the key players at the box office. Meanwhile, Bloody Beggar and Brother have been slow in the race due to the audience’s inclination towards Amaran.

