'What’s your problem with Kiran Abbavaram': KA actor's speech goes viral as he opens up on being targeted and trolled

Kiran Abbavaram is currently basking in wide recognition and appreciation as his film KA was released in the theatres on Diwali (October 31). As soon as the Telugu action thriller was released, moviegoers rushed to their nearby theaters to catch KA. Amidst this, a viral video of the actor from a pre-release event of the film has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, we can see an angry Kiran Abbavaram reacting to the reports about him being rich and the son of a politician.

As per a report in Cinema Express, Kiran said, “What’s your problem with Kiran Abbavaram? Shouldn’t I even survive? How much can one person take? Someone blindly says I am the son of an MP that’s why I am filthy rich. Let me make it clear, I came from the days of watching my parents do daily labor. My mother left me when I was 2 and she worked extremely hard to provide me and my brother an education. Why do you blindly troll me?”

It is pertinent to mention that as per the report in Connect My India, Kiran’s mother left for Kuwait when he was very young only to earn and give him and his brother the best possible life.

During the same event, Kiran also hinted at a production house without taking their name and asked why they trolled him in their film. But what caught everyone's attention was when Kiran made a bold remark and said, "If after watching KA you feel that it's a bad film, I will leave the industry. I will quit acting." Additionally, the actor called it his open statement and said that he acknowledges that even if many might not like the film but, if they feel KA is a ‘badly made’ film then he will stand by his words.

Coming back to the film, directed by Sujith Maddela and Sandeep Maddela, KA stars Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley in crucial roles. It revolves around a man who wakes up with no memory of his life. The action thriller then explores how he finds himself in a high-security interrogation cell and how a mysterious interrogator uses hypnosis to uncover the man's forgotten life.

