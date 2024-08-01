Kamal Haasan’s older brother and actor Charuhasan hospitalized; daughter Suhasini terms it ‘medical staycation’

Charuhasan, the elder brother of Kamal Haasan, is not an unfamiliar name among cinephiles across the country. In fact, he is a retired lawyer, and a National Award winning actor who has featured in more than 120 films over a span of 45 years.

However, recently, the 93 year old was hospitalized following ailments related to age. It is understood that it is his daughter Suhasini Maniratnam who took care of the veteran actor during his hospitalization. In the latest update, Suhasini has taken to social media to reveal that Charuhasan is recovering well.

As per reports, it is Suhasini Maniratnam who was taking care of her father while he was hospitalized. The actress shared a picture with her father on social media and wrote:

“Vacation or do you call it a medical staycation for my father. He’s recovering well. With love and care from doctors nurses and daughters”

Charuhasan is undoubtedly one of the pioneers in Tamil cinema. Being 23 years older than his youngest brother Kamal Haasan, it was Charuhasan who was the Vikram actor’s caretaker during his early days as a child actor.

However, he has revealed in interviews that he was a cinephile, and enjoyed watching films. Eventually, in 1979, he made his debut in the Tamil film Uthiripookkal, helmed by Mahendran. Since then, the veteran actor has appeared in more than 120 films, across various languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi apart from Tamil.

The actor has also been conferred with the National Award for Best Actor as well as the Karnataka State Award for Best actor in the year 1986. Additionally, Charuhasan has also directed two films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 93-year-old actor has rarely taken a break from acting since his debut in 1979. In fact, his latest release came out in June this year, named Haraa. The film, which was an action thriller flick, helmed by Vijay Sri G.

The film featured Mohan, Anumol, Yogi Babu, Motta Rajendran, and many more in crucial roles, and was bankrolled by JM Productions Pvt. Ltd. Rashaanth Ashwin composed the music for the film. However, the film turned out to be a critical as well as a commercial failure.

