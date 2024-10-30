Kanguva editor Nishadh Yusuf dies at 43: Last Instagram post selfie with Suriya and director Siva shows his excitement for Kanguva

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

The morning of October 30, 2024 brought an unexpected and shocking news to the Tamil film industry, as notable film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead at his apartment in Kochi. The creative personality was in news for being the editor for Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva. Amid such heartbreaking news, Nishadh Yusuf’s last post on his Instagram account has grabbed much attention.

Dated on Monday, October 28, 2024, the editor had dropped a picture with filmmaker Siva and superstar Suriya, from one of the promotional events for Kanguva. The three of them looked happy and excited, as they posed for a selfie together. Within no time now, the comment section of this post has been filled with notes of obituary from the countless fans.

The first announcement of Nishadh’s demise was made by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), through a post on their official Facebook account. Informing everyone of his untimely demise, they penned, “Famous film editor Nishadh Yusuf (43) passed away. He was found dead in a flat in Panampally Nagar, Kochi this morning. He was a native of Haripad. In 2022, he received the state award for best cinematographer for the editing of the movie Thallumala."

Nishadh Yusuf has been one of the most renowned editors in the Indian film industry. Over the years he has edited several hit films, including Unda, Thallumalla, One and many others. His last contributions will remain in Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva.

Other than these, he also had a few more anticipative projects on the cards, including Suriya’s next film after Kanguva, Suriya 45, Mammootty’s Bazooka, as well as Mohanlal’s L360.

Nishadh is said to be survived by his wife, and their children, a son and a daughter.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

