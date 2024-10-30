Kanguva editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at his residence in Kochi; police investigation underway

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Renowned film editor Nishadh Yusuf passed away at the age of 43 on Wednesday, October 20. According to the India Today report, the mortal remains were discovered at his house in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi at around 2 AM. The police officials reached his apartment to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union confirmed Nishadh's untimely demise on their social media handle. They wrote on Facebook, "Famous film editor Nishadh Yusuf (43) passed away. He was found dead in a flat in Panampally Nagar, Kochi this morning. He was a native of Haripad. In 2022, he received the state award for best cinematographer for the editing of the movie Thallumala."

FEFKA further mourned his demise and lauded his contribution to Malayalam cinema. "The film world could not bear the sudden demise of Nishadh Yusuf, a film editor who played a major role in determining the contemporary outlook of the changing Malayalam cinema," the post further read.

Who was Nishad Yusuf?

Nishadh Yusuf was a well-known film editor in the Indian film industry. He worked on several notable films including Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. Last year, he signed on for his most high-profile project, the pan-India film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 14.

According to a report by FEFKA, Nishadh had several other projects in progress. He was editing the upcoming film Bazooka, which features Mammootty and he also had Alappuzha Gymkhana in his lineup. As per some reports, he was also handling the editing of Mohanlal starrer L360.

The Kanguva editor is now survived by his daughter, son and wife.

