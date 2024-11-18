Kanguva: Makers of Suriya starrer slash 12 minutes from runtime after audience criticism, movie gets re-censored; REPORT

Suriya-starrer Kanguva, directed by Siva, hit the big screens on November 14, 2024, but was met with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences. Now, it seems the makers have decided to trim the movie, re-censoring it just days after its initial release.

According to a report by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the filmmakers have decided to shorten the movie by 12 minutes from its original runtime. Additionally, the report suggests that most of the modern-day portions of the film have been removed during the cutting process.

Since Kanguva's release, the movie has received criticism for its execution and screenplay. Recently, the movie’s producer, KE Gnanavel Raja’s wife, Neha, responded to criticisms regarding the limited screen time given to Disha Patani.

In a now-deleted tweet, the producer’s wife said, “Angela’s character isn’t the entire focus of Kanguva. She can’t dominate 2.5 hours of film! It’s basic, so yes, she was there to look pretty!!!” She also added that while they accept criticism, they do not tolerate targeted propaganda.

Interestingly, actress and Suriya’s wife, Jyotika, also came to the film’s defense, penning a post on her social media handle lauding the movie. In her official post, Jyotika noted that she was speaking as a cinema lover and not as the wife of the lead actor while praising the film.

While she acknowledged the criticism regarding the film’s first half-hour and the sound quality, Jyotika praised Suriya’s acting skills and expressed how proud she is of the actor he has become. Furthermore, she commended the film for its overall quality, calling it “an absolute cinematic experience” and doubling down on the negative criticisms.

The movie Kanguva starring Suriya in the lead role, is an epic fantasy action film that follows the life of a tribal warrior and his quest to protect his homeland from adversaries. The story also explores the legacy of the tribal warrior, which transcends time, drawing a parallel with a modern-day bounty hunter.

The trials faced by both characters and how they work to fulfill a long-standing promise form the central premise of the movie. In addition to Suriya's performance, Kanguva marks the Tamil debuts of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film also features a special cameo appearance by Karthi.

