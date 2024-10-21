7 Suriya-Jyothika Movies: From Poovellam Kettupar, Kaakha Kaakha to Sillunu Oru Kadhal and more that redefine romance

Tamil stars Suriya and Jyotika are undoubtedly one of the most iconic real and reel-life pairs in Indian cinema. The duo met and worked together for the first time in the 1999 film, Poovellam Kettupar. Since then, Jyotika and Suriya have worked together on 6 movies. Today, let's take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the amazing films featuring the adorable couple. Pinkvilla has curated the list of 7 must-watch Suriya-Jyotika movies.

Suriya and Jyotika Movies

1. Poovellam Kettupar (1999)

Genre: Romance/Comedy

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Suriya and Jyotika first worked with each other in the 1999 Tamil romantic drama film Poovellam Kettupar. Apart from the duo, Vasanth’s directorial also features Vijayakumar, Nassar, Vadivelu, and Ambika in supporting roles. Poovellam Kettupar is a feel-good romantic comedy that focuses on Janki and Krishna. The couple hits rock bottom in their relationship when they discover that their respective fathers are archrivals. However, both Janki and Krishna get on a mission to convince their families and decide to marry only after their consent.

2. Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000)

Genre: Romance/Thriller

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

After Poovellam Kettupar, Suriya and Jyotika joined forces in 2000 for the film Uyirile Kalanthathu and the song you see above, Uyire Uyire Azhaithathenna is a popular song from the film. Helmed by K. R. Jaya, the romantic thriller was a blockbuster at the box office but received mixed responses from the critics. Uyirile Kalanthathu focuses on sibling rivalry apart from the romantic aspect shown between Suriya and Jyotika. The film is available on Sun NXT and ZEE 5 (Hindi) for streaming.

Advertisement

3. Kaakha Kaakha (2003)

Genre: Action/Thriller

IMDb rating: 8/10

After their second collaboration, Suriya and Jyotika were enjoying their newfound fame as a leading couple when they landed another film together, Kaakha Kaakha. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the action thriller became Suriya’s first-ever biggest blockbuster. Even after so many years of its release, Kaakha Kaakha’s craze has not died down. The plot of Suriya and Jyotika’s film focuses on ACP Anbuselvan, who kills a dreaded gangster. To take revenge, the dead gangster’s brother Pandya kills Anbuselvan’s wife, and the movie further delves into how the cop fights the gang.

4. Perazhagan (2004)

Genre: Action/Comedy/Romance

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Imagine what happens when a phone booth operator falls for a blind woman and wants to help her regain her eyesight. This is exactly what the plot of Jyotika and Suriya's Perazhagan is! The Sasi Shanker's directorial also explores how Karthik, the phone booth operator's lookalike, falls for a police commissioner's daughter. It is worth mentioning that the film is a remake of the director's 2002 Malayalam film Kunjikoonan.

Advertisement

Besides the leading pair, Perazhagan features Vivek, Aachi Manorama, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Shweta Konnur in supporting roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

5. Maayavi (2005)

Genre: Drama/Comedy

IMDb rating: 4.9/10

The beautiful song above reflects the magical chemistry of Suriya and Jyothika for sure. Talking about the plot, filmmaker Singampuli's helmed Maayavi is about Balaya, a robber who abducts Jyothika, an actress, to teach her a lesson. However, the story takes a turn when Jyothika grows fond of him after learning about his true nature. The film is loosely based on the novel The Fan Club by Irving Wallace. Maayavi marked the fifth collaboration between Suriya and Jyotika.

6. June R (2005)

Genre: Family Drama

IMDb rating: 4.7/10

Next, we have June R, a woman-centric movie starring Jyotika in the lead, where Suriya had an interesting cameo. The family drama movie was directed by Revathy Varmha and marked Jyotika’s 25th Tamil movie. Apart from her, June R features Khushbu Sundar, Saritha, and Biju Menon in crucial roles.

Advertisement

The plot explores the journey of an orphan girl named June (Jyotika) yearning for her mother's love and affection. The movie further shows how the protagonist helps an old lady in an accident and decides to adopt her when her son opts to put her in an old age home. Tamil superstar Suriya was seen in a special cameo role and played the role of Raja, a rich client of June's advertising agency who falls in love with her.

7. Sillunu Oru Kadhal (2006)

Genre: Romance/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Last but not least we have Sillunu Oru Kadhal, directed by Krishna. The plot of the Suriya, Jyotika, and Bhumika Chawla starrer focuses on Kundavi, Goutham, and Ishwarya. Kundavi and Goutham are married and have a 5-year-old daughter named Ishu. However, the couple’s life takes an unimaginable turn when Kundavi learns about her husband Goutham’s past love, Ishwarya. What happens after that is the basic plot of Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

With this, we have come to the end of Suriya and Jyotika starrer 7 films that made the real-life couple one of the most iconic pairs onscreen. Which one of the above movies is your favorite? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran upcoming movies 2024-25: L2 Empuraan, Salaar Part 2, Khalifa and more