Prasanth Varma teases his new movie with Prabhas; says 'working with a very big star…’

Prabhas is currently filming a period movie, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. He is also expected to soon announce his next project with Prasanth Varma.

According to a quote from Ram Venkat Srikar of Galatta Telugu, director Prasanth has teased his upcoming film, which will feature a major star in the lead role. In his tweet, the director mentioned, “I’m working with a very big star. We have created a poster, and it’s ready. I will announce it soon.”

For those unaware, there has been quite a buzz that the HanuMan director will soon be working with the Rebel Star for one of his upcoming ventures. Additionally, the film is expected to bring the actor into the director’s cinematic universe, PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe).

Moreover, the production company, Hombale Films, recently announced they will bankroll three of Prabhas’ movie lineups. The first one out of the lot is Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel. While the sequel movie is slated to release in 2026, the makers had also announced that two more Prabhas movies would be released in 2027 and 2028.

One is speculated to be a Prasanth Varma directorial, and the other is rumored to be a collaboration of the Kalki actor with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the makers have yet to make an official confirmation regarding these speculations.

Furthermore, Prasanth Varma recently hit the headlines after he announced the much-awaited sequel to his 2024 blockbuster HanuMan. The sequel, Jai Hanuman, will feature Rishab Shetty as the titular character and will also be set inside the PVCU. Furthermore, films like Maha Kali and Adhira are also set inside the universe.

See theme song for Jai Hanuman ft Rishab Shetty:

On the other hand, Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens next with his horror-comedy movie The Raja Saab. The film, slated to release on April 10, 2025, will introduce the actor to a whole new element and expect him to play a dual role.

Furthermore, the actor is also said to have begun working on Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with a muhurat shot in December 2024 and a subsequent shoot in 2025.

