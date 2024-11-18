Suriya starrer Kanguva producer's wife says 'Disha Patani was there to look pretty' in the movie in now-deleted comment

Suriya’s massive film Kanguva has received a mixed bag of reviews since its release on November 14, 2024. While some fans of the actor have heaped high praise on the film, there has been a fair share of criticism, particularly regarding the loud background score and the limited screen time for some actors, especially Disha Patani. Recently, producer KE Gnanavel Raja’s wife, Neha, shared a startling response to this criticism.

Addressing complaints about Disha Patani’s character, Angela, having limited screen time in Kanguva, Neha Gnanavel’s comment has left many people talking.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), which seems to have been deleted later, she explained that the Bollywood actress’s role in the film was primarily to add beauty and aesthetic appeal rather than contribute significantly to the main plot.

She wrote, “Angela’s character isn’t the entire focus of Kanguva. She can’t dominate 2.5 hours of film! It’s basic, so yes, she was there to look pretty!!! It’s one brain and perspective (the director) presenting to crores of audiences! We welcome criticism, not targeted propaganda.”

A screenshot of Neha’s response has been going viral on social media, even though the original tweet has since been deleted.

This isn’t the first time people closely associated with the film have spoken out in defense of Kanguva. The film has faced criticism from sections of the audience for various reasons.

A few days ago, Suriya’s wife, Jyothika, also defended the film against negative reviews and feedback. Sharing a poster of Kanguva on her Instagram feed, the actress revealed that her response to the criticism wasn’t just because it was her husband’s film but because she could differentiate between genuine critical feedback and malicious propaganda. She also pointed out that only the negative reviews seemed to be highlighted, while the positive aspects of the film were overlooked.

She wrote, “I’m surprised by the negative reviews from the media and certain fraternities, as they haven’t applied this same level of scrutiny to other big-budget films I’ve seen, which have outdated stories, where women are stalked, double-meaning dialogues are spoken, and the most over-the-top action sequences are featured.”

For those unfamiliar, Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, has grossed just Rs. 47 crores within three days of its release.

