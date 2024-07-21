Kannada star Rakshit Shetty tries to get anticipatory bail in Bachelor Party copyright case

Rakshit Shetty has sought anticipatory bail following the Bengaluru Police’s registration of a case against him for copyright infringement. The FIR, based on a complaint by Naveen Kumar from MRT Music Company, accuses Shetty and his production house, Paramvah Studios, of using songs from the films Nyaya Ellide and Gaalimaathu without proper authorization in Bachelor Party.

Rakhsit Shetty avoids arrest in copyright case

In a bid to avoid arrest, Rakshit Shetty filed for anticipatory bail in the Bangalore Sessions Court. Meanwhile, the hearing of the case is scheduled for July 24, as per media reports.

For the unversed, the songs Nyaya Ellidaya and Omme Ninnannu featured in the film Bachelor Party, produced by Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, are central to the dispute. Naveen Kumar of MRT Music lodged a complaint, resulting in an FIR at the Yeshwantpur police station, claiming Shetty used the song without the necessary permissions, thereby breaching copyright laws.

Paramvah Studios issues open letter

A few days ago, Paramvah Studios issued an open letter on social media in response to the police complaint filed by MRT Music. The complaint alleged that the studio used segments from two songs owned by MRT without obtaining permission.

According to Paramvah Studios, this was not an accidental oversight but a deliberate choice. They had discussions with MRT about using the songs but opted not to secure permission, arguing that the compensation demanded was excessive.

In the open letter, the studio acknowledged the communication between the parties and revealed that the contested music appeared only briefly and another involved a song playing on a TV in the backdrop. The studio expressed its readiness to contest the charges legally to clarify what constitutes copyright infringement and to establish the boundaries of compensation and damages in such scenarios.

Meanwhile, on the work front, currently, Rakshit Shetty is in the pre-production phase of his next directorial venture, Richard Anthony - Lord of the Seas, a prequel to his debut film Ulidavaru Kandante.

