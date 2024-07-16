Rakshit Shetty and his production house REACTS to copyright violation allegations over songs used in Bachelor Party

Kannada superstar Rakshit Shetty has found himself and his production house in legal soup after an FIR was filed against them for copyright issues. In the latest update, the Paramvah Studios and the actor have reacted to the controversy on social media.

Rakshit Shetty and his production house react to copyright issue

After an FIR was filed against Paramvah Studios, owned by Kannada actor, director, and producer Rakshit Shetty, it reacted to the allegations against it and the actor over copyright infringement.

The production house shared an open letter on its official X page and wrote, “We are writing this open letter to respond to the recent copyright infringement case filed against us by MRT Music. The case revolves around the use of two songs in our film, which MRT claims infringe on their copyrights (as translated by Times Now).”

Further, Paramvah Studios also shared some clips from their movie to provide full transparency and for everyone to see how the songs were used for which an FIR has been filed against them.

Check out their post below!

They added that the production house had previously spoken with MRT before the Bachelor Party movie's release, but the price MRT Music quoted was beyond their budget.

Moreover, the Tuglak actor also responded to the controversy by resharing the post by his production house. Rakshit wrote, “Let’s find out what really is copyright infringement (sic).”

What is the Rakshit Shetty and MRT Music label controversy?

Rakshit Shetty and his production house have landed in legal trouble after a copyright case was filed against them for allegedly using a music firm’s songs in his recent film Bachelor Party without permission.

The film was produced by Rakshit Shetty under Paramvah Studios and was released on January 26, 2024. The Bengaluru Police have registered the FIR and are currently investigating the case.

As per a report in India Today, Naveen Kumar, a partner at MRT Music accused Shetty, and his production house Paramvah Studios of using songs from the movies Nyaya Ellide and Gaalimaathu without permission.

The Charlie 777 actor and MRT Music had discussed acquiring the rights to these songs in January 2024 but were unsuccessful. Naveen realized the usage of those songs only after watching Bachelor Party.

Earlier, Rakshit was involved in a four-year legal tussle with Lahari Velu, director of Lahari Music. Velu had accused Rakshit of copyright violation when his film Kirik Party was released in 2016.

Rakshit Shetty on the work front

Meanwhile, Rakshit will be seen in Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea soon. The film is the sequel to his blockbuster film Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Apart from reprising his role as Richard Anthony, he will also be directing the film.

