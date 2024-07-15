Rakshit Shetty lands in legal trouble for allegedly using songs without permission in recent film Bachelor Party; label files FIR

Rakshit Shetty has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The popular actor has been accused of violating the copyright rights of a song used in his recent film Bachelor Party without obtaining permission.

Rakshit Shetty lands in legal trouble

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada superstar Rakshit Shetty has landed in legal trouble after a copyright case was filed against him for allegedly using a music firm’s songs in his recent film Bachelor Party without permission.

The Bengaluru Police have registered the FIR and are currently investigating the case. The Charlie 777 actor is yet to respond to the controversy. For the unversed, the film was produced by Rakshit Shetty under Paramvah Studios and was released on 26 January 2024.

According to India Today, Naveen Kumar, a partner at MRT Music accused Shetty, and his production house Paramvah Studios of using songs from the movies Nyaya Ellide and Gaalimaathu without permission.

In January 2024, the actor and MRT Music discussed acquiring the rights to these songs, but they were not successful. As per a report in The Hindu, Naveen realized the usage of those songs after watching Bachelor Party.

However, this is not the first time that Rakshit has been involved in a legal tussle. The Simple Agi Ondh Love Story actor was involved in a four-year legal battle with Lahari Velu, director of Lahari Music. Velu had accused Rakshit of copyright violation when his film Kirik Party was released in 2016.

What’s next for Rakshit Shetty?

The talented actor was last seen in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B along with Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role. The movie, directed by Hemanth M Rao, was released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

The premise of SSE - Side B revolves around Manu, the main protagonist, who travels in search of his lost love, Priya. He realizes that Priya is unhappy and struggling financially as a result of her husband's loss of business owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film further delves into their journey.

Up next, Rakshit will be seen in Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea. The film serves as the sequel to his film Ulidavaru Kandanthe with mysteries still left to unfold after everybody presumes him dead. Apart from reprising his role as Richard Anthony, he will also be directing the film.

