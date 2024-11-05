Rishab Shetty returns to Kantara: Chapter 1 shooting; film to undergo intense action shoot in a 60-day marathon schedule

Rishab Shetty is currently shooting his highly anticipated movie, Kantara: Chapter 1. This film serves as a prequel to the 2022 movie "Kantara." The production has begun its third schedule, which is expected to last 60 days.

According to a source close to the film’s development, Rishab Shetty's movie has already completed half of the shoot, with the rest taking place now. Moreover, it is also said that Rishab has been taking extensive training in horse riding and the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu.

The source claims that the actor has been honing his martial arts skills for a year now. It is also said that Kantara: Chapter 1 would extensively use ancient martial arts throughout the movie. Furthermore, the ongoing schedule would also involve song shoots and several scenes unique to the nature of the story.

The movie, which will likely make its way to the big screens in 2025, is set to be an origin story to the folk tale we were introduced to in Kantara. While the first installment told us the story of Shiva and his lore surrounding the Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will likely focus more on how it started, especially being set during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi. The first look teaser of the film was released back on November 27, 2024, featuring a raging look by the actor.

Interestingly, Rishab Shetty made the headlines recently after being officially announced as the lead in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming sequel movie Jai Hanuman. The actor has been roped into playing the role of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, and the makers even unveiled a special first look featuring the actor in his new avatar.

The upcoming movie marks the sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan and comes under the director’s cinematic universe, Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Interestingly, two other films, Maha Kali and Adhira, have also been announced in the cinematic universe.

