Karnataka Police seized 15 mobile phones, 7 electric stoves, 5 knives and more from the Bengaluru prison that had Darshan previously

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about the murder and death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

The jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was shifted from the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to the Bellary Jail recently. The decision to shift him was made after a video and picture of Darshan allegedly receiving VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on social media. In a recent turn of events, police found 15 mobile phones, 7 electric stoves, 5 knives, 3 mobile phone chargers, and 2 pen drives during a raid on a barrack of Bengaluru Central Prison on September 14. Not just that, cops also seized Rs 36,000 in cash, cigarettes, beedi, and a matchstick.

It is pertinent to mention that the police raid was limited to the barracks where Wilson Garden Naga was kept. For the uninformed, Naga is a gangster with whom Darshan's picture went viral on social media. Block 3, where the Kannada actor was locked, was not included in the search.

As per a report in India Today, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, a team conducted raids inside the prison at around 4:30 pm. The cops also recovered 2 electric stoves, cash amounting to Rs 11,800, 2 knives, and 4 mobile phones from the power control room. As per the report, the raids also uncovered hidden mobile phones, chargers, electric stoves, some cash, knives, and a pen drive in plastic covers in bathroom pipes.

Coming back to Darshan Thoogudeepa, he, along with his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, were arrested on June 11 in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. As per several reports, Darshan, using his henchmen, killed the victim after he sent derogatory messages to Gowda and accused her of ruining the Kannada actor’s married life.

Renuka Swamy's post-mortem report shocked everyone as it revealed that he was subjected to extreme torture. His body had multiple bruises, a missing ear, and even ruptured testicles. The police investigation found that Darshan was directly involved in the physical assault of the victim.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, do not hesitate to seek help from professionals. There are several helplines available.

ALSO READ: Identity first look out: Tovino Thomas-Trisha Krishnan starrer promises a raging plotline with a hint of action in the Malayalam crime thriller