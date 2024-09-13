Renuka Swamy case: Jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa makes inappropriate gesture to media after he stepped out of prison

Trigger: This particular article contains information about the murder of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest and alleged involvement in the murder of Renuka Swamy, has grabbed considerable attention in the past few months. The actor, who has now been moved to a prison with tighter security in Bellary prison, recently grabbed attention as he showed his middle finger to the media.

As mentioned by Deccan Chronicle, in a video which has now gone viral on the internet, Darshan Thoogudeepa can be seen stepping out from his prison cell to meet his wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Dinakar, within the allotted 30 minutes. Additionally, a separate time slot has also been given to the accused actor to meet and discuss with his lawyers over the submitted charge sheet for the case.

However, as soon as he saw the media stationed outside to click his photo, Darshan was seen showing his middle finger to all of them. Within no time, the video did rounds all over social media, leaving everyone shocked.

Well, some weeks back, a leaked picture of Darshan from the lawns of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Karnataka created uproar, which witnessed the actor receiving VIP special treatment, despite being the second number accused in a brutal murder case.

Following the hue and cry about the matter, shortly after the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate issued an order to transfer Darshan to a tighter prison in the Bellary jail.

Back on September 10, 2024, the charge sheet of the Renuka Swamy case was filed and it was in it where Darshan Thoogudeepa admitted beating up the victim brutally which ultimately led to his death.

He mentioned that he hit Renuka Swamy on the neck and chest with a wooden branch. Darshan also added that he even asked his accomplice and actress Pavithra Gowda to hit the victim with her shoes, culminating in brutal injuries.

For the unversed, Renuka Swamy was found dead in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. Following up with intense case solving and resolution, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested two days later on June 11, 2024, over alleged involvement in the murder.

Disclaimer: If you are anyone you know is suffering from any kind of abuse then you must not back out from complaining and seeking help. There are several helplines for the same.

