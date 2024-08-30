Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa shifted to Bellary prison after VIP treatment controversy

Trigger: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, the prime accused in the murder of Renuka Swamy has been shifted to Bellary Jail on Thursday (August 30) morning. The decision to shift the jailed actor came after his video and picture of receiving alleged VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that Darshan is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others accused of the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, he was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV. Darshan was taken out of the prison at around 4 AM, and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. Darshan Thoogudeepa reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.

Moreover, the sources added that the actor was escorted through the Andhra Pradesh route to avoid security lapses. Darshan had worn a black Puma T-shirt but was seen without his hairpiece. Recently, in a photo that surfaced online, he was smoking a cigarette with known gangster Nagaraj, alias Wilson Garden Naga. In another undated video, Darshan was spotted on a video call from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

The controversy around the Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa began when he and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11 in connection with the recent murder of a 33-year-old man named Renuka Swamy. As per reports, Darshan allegedly killed the young man after he made some derogatory comments against actress Pavithra Gowda.

The reports also suggest that the victim was apparently a fan of the Sandalwood actor and visited him at his request but was later found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

