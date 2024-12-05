Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil’s Goan wedding invite gets leaked; couple will marry on THIS date

Keerthy Suresh will get married soon to her boyfriend of 15 years, Antony Thattil, in the second week of December in Goa. The Raghu Thatha actress has already confirmed her relationship on social media with a candid picture of the two of them. Amid buzz surrounding the big day, the wedding invitation of the couple has been leaked online.

The invitation card that has gone viral all over social media in no time confirmed the wedding date as December 12. Keerthy’s parents, G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh Kumar, extend a heartfelt note to formally invite all the friends, family members, and guests to their daughter’s intimate ceremony, seeking their blessings as she steps into a new life with her partner.

Check out the picture here:

Speaking about the aesthetic appeal of the wedding invite, it has been crafted in pastel hues of cream, gold, and teal, incorporating a floral silhouette and background. From the leaked picture, it is clear that the invitation speaks volumes about opulence and elegance yet remains minimalistic.

As per an earlier report by TOI, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s wedding would take place following both Hindu and Christian rituals, honoring the cultural roots of both the bride and groom.

For her Hindu wedding, which will take place on the morning of December 12, the Baby John actress has reportedly formalized to wear a traditional Madisar saree.

The same day they would have a white Christian wedding that would coincide with the sunset as Keerthy and Antony would exchange their vows, surrounded by the presence of their parents, friends, and family members.

Keerthy and Antony have reportedly decided to have a pastel-themed Christian wedding. After the completion of both ceremonies, the couple will head to a casino where a grand after-party of their wedding will be hosted.

It is here that the couple will unwind and relax with their friends and family and bond over.

For the uninformed, Keerthy was in high school when she met and fell in love with Antony, who pursued his graduation at that time from Kochi. They managed to keep their relationship low-key and stay under the radar while going strong together for the past 15 years.

