Keerthy Suresh to marry boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa this December 2024

Keerthy Suresh was recently seen interacting with the paparazzi, and the actress confirmed her marriage rumors. In a video shared by Gets Cinema on X (formerly Twitter), the actress revealed her wedding plans.

The Baby John actress is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in December.

Keerthy had been rumored to be in a relationship for quite some time now. It was just a couple of days ago that she herself confirmed that she was in a 15-year-long relationship with businessman Antony Thattil.

In an Instagram post shared by Keerthy Suresh, the actress penned, “15 years and counting. It has always been.. AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk)," where she also revealed the secret of naming her pet dog, Nyke.

Here’s the post by Keerthy Suresh:

For those unfamiliar, Antony Thattil is a Kochi-based businessman managing a series of companies in Dubai. The businessman is known for keeping his life private and remaining largely inactive on social media.

Now, after dating for over a decade, the couple has decided to tie the knot in Goa in December 2024.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar. The political comedy also featured MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Jayakumar Parameswaran Pillai, Rajeev Ravindranathan, and others in key roles. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, the actress is soon to star in her debut Bollywood venture called Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. The movie directed by Kalees is the adaptation of the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, which itself was loosely based on movies like Vijaykanth's Chatriyan and Jason Statham’s Homefront.

With Varun taking on the role of the protagonist, Keerthy is set to play his wife. Moreover, actors like Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Alaayna Hussain, Zakir Hussain, Rajpal Yadav, and many more play key roles in the film. Additionally, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also appearing in a special appearance for the movie as well. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets cleared with 5 cuts; details inside