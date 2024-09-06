Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to actors Mukesh and Edavela Babu in sexual assault case

Trigger: This article contains information about sexual harassment which might be triggering for some readers.

In a fresh turn of events, Malayalam actor-turned-politician Mukesh and actor Edavela Babu have been granted anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case. A court in Kerala's Kochi granted them anticipatory bail on Friday (September 6). Ever since the damning report of Justice K. Hema Committee was released on August 19, questions have been raised on the conditions of the women working in the Malayalam film industry, triggering a storm of complaints against top film personalities.

On a similar note, Mukesh and Edavela Babu were accused of alleged sexual abuse by an ex-Malayalam actress, Minu Muneer. She filed an FIR against seven individuals, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Edavela Babu.

In her Facebook post, Minu Muneer wrote, "I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of 1,Mukesh 2,Maniyan pilla raju 3,idavela Babu 4,Jayasoorya 5,adv Chandrasekaran, 6,production controller noble and vichu, in the Malayalam film industry (sic),"

Further, the former actress narrated the horrifying incident and talked about how she was subjected to physical and verbal abuse in 2013. Despite the troubles at work, Minu continued working but had to leave when the suffering became unbearable. Following Minu Muneer's complaint, actor, and politician Mukesh called for a 'fair and transparent inquiry'.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kerala Police have registered FIRs against 11 people, ten of whom are from the film industry, based on complaints from female actors. The names include Mukesh, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu, Baburaj, and director Tulasidas.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team of 7 police officials is taking statements from the victims who have come forward with their complaints but are yet to question the accused.

The Kerala High Court’s acting Chief Justice A.Muhamed Mustaque has also ordered the formation of a special two-member bench of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C.S. Sudha to analyze the cases, which will be registered based on the Hema Committee report.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for this.

