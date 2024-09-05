Trisha Krishnan wows in Matta song look as she drops BTS photos from the sets of Vijay starrer GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) released in theaters today, September 5. In the film, several actors including Trisha Krishnan made a cameo appearance. The actress featured in the Matta song where she showcased her dancing skills alongside Vijay.

Trisha dazzled on screen in a bright yellow saree, which perfectly complemented her graceful dance moves. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of GOAT. In the photos, Trisha can be seen prepping for her energetic dance number.

The photos evoked nostalgia among fans as it reminded them of Trisha and Vijay's previous collaborations like Ghilli.

Check out the photos below:

Apart from Trisha Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan also appeared in a cameo role in GOAT. He briefly appeared in the film alongside Vijay. Cricketer MS Dhoni also made a special appearance in the film during an IPL match scene. GOAT also featured the AI-generated version of the late actor Captain Vijayakanth.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT will also get a sequel, as teased by the makers in the end credit scenes of the film. The film might be titled GOAT vs OG and it will be a "Venkat Prabhu villain". Some fans have speculated that Ajith Kumar will play a pivotal role in the sequel. However, the makers have not yet confirmed these rumors.

Nevertheless, once GOAT completes its theatrical run, the film will be released on Netflix. However, an official announcement by the makers is still awaited.

Advertisement

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is expected to earn Rs 100 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The film has been receiving excellent response from audiences and critics alike. Fans loved Vijay's dual avatar on screen as he played the role of Gandhi and his son in the film.

Have you watched Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT? If yes, then do let us know your review in the comments.

ALSO READ: 5 cameos in The GOAT: Trisha Krishnan to Sivakarthikeyan; check out how Kollywood got together for Thalapathy Vijay's movie