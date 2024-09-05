Vineeth Sreenivasan proves Nivin Pauly's innocence amid sexual assault allegations; here's how

Trigger: The particular article contains information about sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Renowned Malayalam director and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan has come out in support of Nivin Pauly after the actor got accused of sexual assault. For the unversed, Nivin Pauly and five others were reportedly booked by the Kerala police for sexually assaulting a woman in Dubai back in 2023. However, the actor refuted such claims and called them "baseless".

In an interview with Reporter Live, Vineeth claimed that Nivin was with him on the sets of his film on December 14 and 15 in the year 2023. He also confirmed they were together in Kochi’s ABAD Nucleus Mall until 3:00 AM on December 15. He further mentioned that Nivin then went to the sets of his series Pharma, which was also in Kerala, and many people could there confirm Nivin’s presence.

Vineeth said, "Nivin was with us filming in Kochi on December 14 and 15 2023, the days the woman claims to have been abused. It’s clear her allegations are false."

"If you do some fact-checking, you will find that we booked a hotel under Nivin’s name in Kochi and filmed scenes with Nivin on stage surrounded by people. All of this can be easily verified. This shows that her allegations aren't true," Vineeth further added.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly shared a statement on his Instagram handle, dismissing the claims made against him. The statement read, "I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally."

Additionally, it was reported that the police in Kerala had filed a complaint under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against actor Nivin Pauly for assaulting a woman. The actor was named sixth accused by the woman, who claimed that she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room on the pretext of offering a role in a movie. Nevertheless, Nivin Pauly has addressed the public and claimed that this could be a "conspiracy" against him.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

