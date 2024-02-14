Kerala Crime Files Season 2 first look poster OUT; Here’s where you can watch this show

Over the last few years, there has been a rampant increase in the creation and consumption of web-series’ across the country, and the South Indian industries were no different. Several mainstream film actors took the opportunity, and experimented by featuring in various shows as well.

One of the most popular Malayalam web-series to be released in recent times is the Aju Varghese, and Lal starrer Kerala Crime Files, which came out in 2023. In the latest update, the show, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, has been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made by the series director Ahammed Khabeer, who also revealed the first look poster of the second season. The second season’s first look poster showed a police officer, who had a stadium on his head instead of a cap. The filmmaker shared the poster with the caption:

‘We are back with the season 2 of “Kerala Crime Files”; And it's our first production venture too; Filming starts from next week”

Check out the first look poster below:

What we know about Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Apart from the announcement and the first look poster, further details regarding the second season have been kept under wraps. It is unknown if Aju Varghese and Lal will be reprising their roles in the second season as well, however, there are several speculations that the second season would feature a new cast, and will also have Gokul Suresh in the lead. Nonetheless, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Apart from direction, Ahammed Khabeer also bankrolls the project under his production banner Monkey Business Cinemas. Bahul Ramesh has written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the show, while Jithin Stanislaus reprises his role as the cinematographer. Mahesh Bhuvanend has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

Advertisement

More about Kerala Crime Files Season 1

Kerala Crime Files Season 1, also known as Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara, marked the first Malayalam web-series by Disney+ Hotstar. The show featured an ensemble cast including Aju Varghese, Lal, Sreejith Mahadevan, Zhinz Shan, Aji Alok and many more in crucial roles.

The show revolved around the Ernakulam North police who had to race against time to get hold of a murderer. The first season was also directed by Ahammed Khabeer, and had Jithin Stanislaus as the cinematographer. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Mammootty says ‘there are no heroes or villains, only characters’ as he gears up for Bramayugam's release