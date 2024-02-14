Varshangalkku Shesham teaser OUT: Nivin Pauly’s nepotism dialogue steals show in Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani starrer

After the mindblowing response to Hridayam, Vineeth Sreenivasan is once again stepping into the director’s shoes for his next, titled Varshangalkku Sesham. The teaser of the film was released just yesterday, and it features a massive ensemble cast, including a few cameos from notable stars.

Much like Vineeth’s previous films, Varshangalkku Shesham also has a mixture of Malayalam and Tamil. It follows the story of a young man who leaves his town in Kerala to chase his dream of becoming a director in the cinema-obsessed world of the then Madras, now known as Chennai. The bond he forms with the people of Madras as he navigates the magical world of cinema seems to form the rest of the story.

Check out the teaser for Varshangalkku Shesham

Throughout the entire teaser, there is a quirky touch that is apparent in most Vineeth films, something the director has mastered over the years. While Dhyan Sreenivasan is playing the role of the director, Pranav Mohanlal seems to be playing an actor’s role in the film.

Making a meta film is a Herculean task for any director, but leave it to Vineeth Sreenivasan to generate the best out of his script. There are some hilarious moments in the teaser itself like when Pranav’s character says “You’re never going to find a producer as foolish as him in this lifetime” and the name of the producer pops up on screen.

Or when Nivin Pauly says “Caucus! Belt! Groupism! Favoritism! Nepotism!”

For the unaware, Pranav Mohanlal is the son of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kalyani is the daughter of esteemed director Priyadarshan and director Vineeth, and actor Dhyan are sons of renowned actor and director, Sreenivasan.

Advertisement

Further details about Varshangalkku Shesham

Varshangalkku Shesham stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, and Aju Varghese, Aswath Lal, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal and Y Gee Mahendran in supporting roles. The film also features extended cameos from Neeraj Madhav, Basil Joseph, and Nivin Pauly. Visakh Subramaniam has produced the film and is also distributing the film under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Varshangalkku Shesham is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 11th, 2024.







ALSO READ: Malayalam films to look out for in 2024