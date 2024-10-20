Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev passes away due to age-related ailments

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev has passed away after battling age-related ailments on Sunday, October 20. She breathed her last in Bengaluru's Apollo Hospital during the wee hours of the day. According to a report by Filmibeat, her last rites will take place in the city today once her mortal remains reach her house in JP Nagar.

Kichcha Sudeep's family and loved ones will arrive at their residence to pay their last respects to his mother Saroja.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, offered his condolences to the actor via his X handle. He wrote, "I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."



Kichcha Sudeep shared a very close bond with his mother Saroja. A few years ago, on the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor took to his X handle to express his love in a heartfelt post.

He wrote, "A very happy mother's day to every mother,, for ur unconditional luv n never ending sacrifices. Happy mothers day to u too Amma. For just about everything."



In 2020, the Bigg Boss Kannada host penned an emotional note on his mother Saroja's birthday. He wrote, "U believed in me when I could see many giving up on me. I remember tat happy feeling u'd have when I would win a prize n get bk frm school. I see the same happiness in u till date,, may it b jus a small post about me. Happy bday amma.. praying for many more of ur years wth us."



Meanwhile, fans have taken to their social media handles to offer condolences to Kichcha Sudeep's family amid the challenging times.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

