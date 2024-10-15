Did Kichcha Sudeep have any disagreement with Bigg Boss Kannada makers? Actor breaks silence

Kichcha Sudeep shocked innumerable viewers with his announcement of deciding to quit the position of the host of Bigg Boss Kannada after the current season. The actor has been the face of the reality show and hosted the last 10 seasons.

And just a day after the massive announcement, Sudeep took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to clarify rumors suggesting disagreement between him and the makers of the show, which resulted in him leaving it.

He wrote, “I appreciate all the love and support coming my way regarding my tweet; it truly makes me feel cherished. However, I kindly ask those creating comments and videos to refrain from making assumptions about any conflicts between the channel and myself.”

The actor’s post further read, “We have shared a long and positive journey, and the term "disrespect" should not be associated with it. Any assumptions surrounding this issue are unfounded and lack justification.”

Furthermore, Kichcha expressed that his current post on social media was exceptionally straightforward in bringing out the truth—that he and the makers of the show, Colors, have in fact had a quite respectful and cordial equation over the years.

Signaling his immense support for the team and the crew working hard behind the success of Bigg Boss Kannada, he said, “I'm not someone to sit back and enjoy when the team I'm working with is facing unnecessary accusations.”

In his earlier post about stepping down as Bigg Boss Kannada host, the actor not only acknowledged the immense viewership and love he received but also explained why he took the decision.

Currently, Kiccha continues to host the 11th season of Bigg Boss Kannada, and like the previous seasons, this one too has garnered a lot of attention. It was in 2013 when the actor collaborated with this show for the first time.

Thereafter, he signed a five-season deal with the makers of the show worth Rs 20 crores, making it one of the most expensive deals ever made in Kannada television.

