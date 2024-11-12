Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Asif Ali starrer mystery thriller online

Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, hit the big screens on September 12. After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to make its digital debut this month. Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar recently took to its social media handles to announce that the movie will release on their platform on November 19.

Asif Ali starrer Kishkindha Kaandam will stream in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Announcing the same, the film's streaming partner shared a poster and wrote, "Lost memories. Hidden secrets. Kishkindha Kaandam will keep you guessing till the end. Streaming from November 19 only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Kishkindha Kaandam is a Malayalam mystery thriller movie directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the star cast of the film features Ashokan and Vijayaraghavan.

Talking about the plot of the movie, Kishkindha Kaandam follows the life of a forest officer named Ajay Chandran. After getting married to Aparna, he moves to his father's home, which is located near a forest reserve populated with monkeys.

On one hand, Ajay deals with a personal loss after his son Chachu goes missing; he also struggles with his father's declining mental health. As Aparna begins to settle in the house, she grows suspicious of Ajay's father's behavior as he keeps looking for a missing gun.

Soon after, she begins to unravel the mystery and tries to connect all the dots. Later, it is discovered that Ajay's son, Chachu, accidentally died from the gun. The film concludes with Ajay and Aparna continuing their search, which haunts them eventually.

Kishkindha Kaandam was well-received by the viewers and became one of the highest-rated Malayalam films on IMDb. The movie got a rating of 8.6/10. Meanwhile, the movie reportedly closed its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of nearly Rs 75 crore.

If you haven't watched the film starring Asif Ali, then stream it on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19.

