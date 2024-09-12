Kishkindha Kaandam Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer Malayalam movie

The Malayalam film Kishkindha Kaandam starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali is finally in theaters. The mystery thriller movie directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written by Bahul Ramesh takes us on a journey in a place inhabited by monkeys, predominantly.

Inside their abode which is the Kallepathi reserve forest, an ex-military Appupilla and his son Ajayachandran, a forest officer reside together. As the film hit the big screens for Onam this year, netizens have taken it upon themselves to react to the same.

Talking in detail about the film, one user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Kishkindha Kaandam is the biggest surprise of the year so far for me. I still haven’t figured out what genre to slot the film in, but it’s a solid mystery film, which is also a beautiful father-son drama.”

Moreover, many other users also went on to praise the film calling it one of the best-ever screenplays they have seen play out in Indian cinema. Most users complement the film’s writing and the way the actors Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan have performed the same as well.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam:

The movie Kishkindha Kaandam focuses on the life of three people who live in a forest reserve area, filled with monkeys. The mystery thriller flick introduces us to an ex-military man and his son along with the latter’s newlywed wife.

The newlywed wife who comes to live in the ancestral home inside the forest is set to face a variety of problems, which starts off with the military man’s gun going missing. As a deep mystery surrounds around the old man, the rest of the movie takes us on a journey to uncover more details about him.

The film marks Asif Ali’s second collaboration with the director after their comedy-drama movie Kakshi: Amminippilla, which was released back in 2019. Apart from the leading men, the film also has actors like Aparna Balamurali, Ashokan, Jagadish, and Major Ravi in lead roles.

The film is musically crafted by Mujeeb Majeed. Along with him, the camera and editing were handled by Bahul Ramesh, and Sooraj ES, respectively.

