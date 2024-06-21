Klin Kaara celebrates her 1st birthday with Konidela family, receives blessings from pan-India stars

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated their daughter Klin Kaara's first birthday on June 20 with an enchanting jungle-themed party. Konidela family members and close friends attended the delightful event, creating a warm and joyous atmosphere.

RRR actor Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara is one of India’s most popular star kids and therefore, received wishes on her 1st birthday as a pan-India sensation. Let's have a look at how the film fraternity showered their love on the little munchkin.

Film fraternity wishes Klin Kaara Konidela on her first birthday

Actress and Varun Tej Konidela’s wife, Lavanya Tripathi, wished the baby girl of her family with an adorable photo on Instagram featuring Ram Charan and Upasana lovingly staring at their baby, Klin Kaara, with Upasana sweetly holding her.

The actress posted the photo in her story, writing, “Happy birthday beautiful babygirl kara” followed by a heart emoji. The image went viral on social media.

Moreover, Ram Charan’s former co-star Kajal Aggarwal, who is also enjoying her motherhood was seen sending her best wishes to Klin Kaara. In an Instagram video of Upasana Konidela shared to commemorate Klin’s first birthday, the Satyabhama actress made a comment, penning, “Happiest 1st birthday little wonder” followed by a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji and a couple of love emoticons.

Kiara Advani, playing the love interest of Ram Charan’s character in S. Shankar’s next, Game Changer, took to Instagram to wish the little angel, writing “Happpy 1st Birthdayyy” followed by a few emoticons in the comment section of that video.

Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan’s co-star in Dhruva, gearing up for the release of Indian 2, India’s one of the most anticipated films of 2024, is also seen in the comment section. The Ayalaan actress wrote, ”Happppy birthdayyyy to the little star !! May she keep shining always”

Sarfarosh and Murari fame actress Sonali Bendre also wished the baby girl using a few emoticons.

Fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, one of the invitees to Klin’s birthday celebration, wished the little munchkin on the post, writing, “Happiest birthday to u r little one… (heart emoticon) u both”

Everything you want to know about the birthday bash

Shilpa Reddy shared celebration highlights, showcasing the festive decorations and happy moments, on her Instagram stories. Upasana Konidela later shared these highlights.

Additionally, Upasana wore a white dress with a black belt, while Ram Charan donned a black t-shirt for the occasion. Little Klin Kaara looked adorable in a breezy frock on her first birthday.

Shilpa shared an adorable photo of Upasana holding Klin Kaara in her arms during the celebration. She also posted photos with Lavanya Tripathi and Chiranjeevi's daughters, Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela.

Upasana Konidela’s heartwarming video for Klin Kaara

The heartwarming video on Upasana’s Instagram featured key moments from Klin’s birth, her first embrace by Ram Charan, and her name announcement by Chiranjeevi. Though not revealing Klin's face, the video beautifully captures the family's emotional journey and celebration.

Sharing the emotional video on Instagram, Upasana penned, "Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times. @alwaysramcharan"

Check out the post below:

More about the Konidela family

Recently, Upasana Konidela shared a heartwarming photo of her happy family to celebrate her and Ram Charan's 12 years of togetherness. The picture features the couple alongside their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, marking a special moment in their journey together.

Check out the post below:

