Peddi vs Pushpa: Netizens are divided as Ram Charan’s first look from sports drama resembles Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Ram Charan has been under the spotlight for a while now due to his upcoming sports drama led by Buchi Babu Sana as the director. On his birthday, the makers of the film finally unveiled the official title as Peddi and shared the first glimpse of the actor from the same.

However, soon after the first look poster of RC in his character from Peddi was dropped, netizens seemed to have been left surprised over the striking resemblance between the actor’s look and that of Allu Arjun from his 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans of both the Telugu superstars have dropped numerous memes to highlight the similarities between them and their looks from the respective movies.

Coming back to Peddi, it marks Ram Charan’s most anticipated upcoming project, especially after his previously released film Game Changer failed to pull the audience to the theaters.

The sports drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is said to feature the RRR star as an athlete who is proficient in a number of sports, especially cricket and wrestling.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged the spot for the leading lady in the project. Moreover, Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar is also said to be a part of the film along with other actors like Divyendu. Meanwhile, the musical score of the film is composed by AR Rahman.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun seems to have gotten his hands full too, courtesy of his piled-up work commitments and upcoming projects. The actor has a mythological drama with Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline, along with another anticipated pan-India project directed by Atlee.