RC16: Ram Charan starrer’s release date gets postponed after Netflix buys streaming rights for movie; REPORT

Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie tentatively titled RC16. Amidst this, it seems that the film will be postponed from 2025 to March 2026.

As per a Telugu Chitraalu report, Netflix has bought the movie RC16’s post-theatrical streaming rights. According to the same report, the OTT platform has asked for the movie to be postponed until 2026. However, no further details or the reason behind this shift in release date have been mentioned in the report.

The Ram Charan starrer also tentatively titled as Peddi is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and is touted to be a sports drama venture that is said to take place in the backdrop of a village.

As Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead in the movie, the film has actors like Shiva Rajkumar and Mirzapur fame Divyenndu joining the ensemble cast. The movie also features the Game Changer actor in a different look as well. Moreover, the flick is musically crafted by AR Rahman.

The upcoming movie marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second cinematic venture in Telugu cinema. The actress had previously appeared in the lead role for the Jr NTR starrer movie Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva.

Coming to Ram Charan’s film front, the actor was last seen in the movie Game Changer. The movie is a political drama, directed by Shankar, and follows the story of an honest IAS officer who attempts to implement reforms in the political spectrum by conducting corruption-free elections.

Advertisement

Aside from Ram Charan, the movie also featured actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

After wrapping up the shoot for RC16, the actor will next be joining hands with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17. The yet-to-be-titled film would mark the reunion of actor and director after Rangasthalam.