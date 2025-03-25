RRR on OTT: Where to watch Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus online as it completes 3 years

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was a massive success following its theatrical release in 2022. Not just in India, but the SS Rajamouli directorial also received immense recognition abroad and even won an Oscar. As this magnum opus marks three years since its release today, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch RRR

Those who want to relive the magic of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR can watch it online on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.

Official trailer and plot of RRR

The story of RRR revolves around Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, two revolutionaries from different backgrounds. In 1920, British Governor Scott Buxton abducts Malli, a young Gond girl. To rescue her, Bheem disguises himself as Akhtar and travels to Delhi. Meanwhile, the British assign police officer Ram to capture Bheem, offering him a promotion.

Unaware of each other’s true identities, Ram and Bheem become close friends. Bheem later attacks the British with wild animals but is caught by Ram. However, Ram is secretly working against the British, aiming to arm his village with rifles. When Bheem learns the truth, he helps Ram escape with Jenny’s support.

Together, they destroy the British barracks and kill Buxton. Ram reunites with his fiancée Sita, while Bheem returns Malli to her tribe. To honor their bond, Bheem asks Ram to provide education for his people and mark their victory against colonial rule.

Cast and crew of RRR

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli, who also handled the screenplay, while the story was written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The film's dialogues were penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Produced by DVV Danayya, it features an ensemble cast, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The cinematography is done by KK Senthil Kumar, with visual effects supervised by V Srinivas Mohan. A. Sreekar Prasad edited the film, and MM Keeravani composed the music.

Are you going to watch RRR on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.