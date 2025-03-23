'Shankar and Ram Charan opted out to take their remuneration': Dil Raju on how profit-sharing model failed for Game Changer

L2: Empuraan is one of the highly anticipated films that is going to hit the big screens in a few days. At a recent press meet in Hyderabad, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared that they opted for a profit-sharing model instead of remuneration. This prompted Telugu media to question if the model could work in Tollywood. Dil Raju responded by citing SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel’s example, recalling his attempt with Game Changer.

He explained that the SSMB29 director follows a profit-sharing model instead of taking a fixed remuneration for his films. Dil Raju also mentioned that Prashanth Neel has adopted a similar approach and believes this model will soon become common in Telugu cinema.

"Rajamouli is working on a profit-sharing basis and he never charges any remuneration for his films. Prashanth Neel is working on a similar basis currently. The model will soon be implemented in Telugu cinema. I am expecting that this would be implemented soon in Telugu cinema," Dil Raju said, as quoted by Telugu 360.

Sharing his experience with Game Changer, he revealed that the project initially started with a profit-sharing plan. Director S Shankar and Ram Charan were brought on board under this arrangement to complete the film within a year and on a controlled budget.

However, as the production faced delays, both eventually chose to take their remuneration instead. Dil Raju said, "Shankar and Ram Charan opted out to take their remuneration."

Talking about Game Changer, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer turned out to be a debacle despite its Pongal release. In contrast, Dil Raju's Sankranthiki Vasthunam performed well in theaters, crossing Rs 300 crore at the box office.

As for L2: Empuraan, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. A sequel to Mohanlal's 2019 action drama Lucifer, it has fans eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

Are you going to watch L2E in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.