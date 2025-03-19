Ram Charan unfollows Thaman S after latter claims Game Changer failed due to…

Ram Charan’s last release, Game Changer, failed to score big at the box office, despite much hype and buzz. The political action thriller received criticism for several reasons. Even the audience response to the film was quite below average.

Amidst this, recently, the music composer of the film, Thaman S, made a statement about the songs of the movie not hitting the mark.

Thaman stated that no plans were made for a proper hookstep in most songs by the actor as well as the choreographer, which in turn, failed the movie. He said, “We missed having a proper hook step in Game Changer, which is why we couldn't reach millions of views on YouTube.”

The artist added that he, as a composer, could only create the tunes and melodies, but after that, it all depends on how the actor and choreographer execute the hookstep.

It seems like Ram Charan didn’t like the statements made by Thaman, as the actor has now unfollowed the composer on social media.

Check it out here:

In other news, RC seems to have moved on from the failure of his last film and has been working on his forthcoming project, RC16. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial is a sports drama that also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Advertisement

The film is being shot at various locations across India and reportedly, the actor has trained himself in several sports for this role.

As per the buzz, cricket and wrestling are two important sports that are part of the film's theme.

Besides this, Ram is expected to collaborate with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar next for an urban drama tentatively titled RC17. More details for the same are yet to be made, and it is speculated that the actor will pull off a completely new look for it.